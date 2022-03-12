Lady Blazers win opening DII Tournament game, upsetting Tampa, 59-50

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a defensive clinic for most of Friday’s contest at Union University as the seven-seeded Valdosta State Lady Blazers upset two seed Tampa Spartans 59-50 in an opening round matchup in the Southern Regional of the 2022 NCAA Women’s DII Tournament.

After a back and forth first quarter VSU (24-5, 17-2 GSC) dominated the Spartans (29-6, 17-3 SSAC) in the game’s second period, outscoring UT 14-6.

Grad Student Kwajelin Farrar led the way for the Red and Black with 15 points and eight rebounds. Her effort was followed by that of Delaney Bernard and Tamiya Francis who scored a combined 23 points and shooting 6-14 from beyond the arc, contributing to an impressive 8-19 from three.

With the win VSU advances to the second round to face off against Gulf South foe Lee who eliminated the Lady Blazers from the GSC Tournament semifinals last week. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 PM.

