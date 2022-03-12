LIVE Pinpoint Weather blog

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Below are the latest live updates for Saturday morning’s storms:

Storm Damage Reports:

Brooks County:

-A few trees down around Quitman

Leon County:

- Tree down on Bannerman Rd. at North Meridian (5:41 am)

- Downed power lines off Bull Headley Rd at Jeffrey Rd (5:38 am)

-Trees Down on the 9400 block of N. Meridian (5:33 am)

-Power lines down on the 11,000 block of Eva Rd. (5:46 am)

-Trees down on 4,000 block of Centerville Rd, as well as Ox Bottom Rd and N. Meridian Rd. (5:53 am)

-Tree down on Springhill Rd at Helen Guard Station Rd.

-Tree down at Miccosukee Rd and Thornton Rd.

-Tree down on Apalachee Parkway and Raymond Tucker Rd.

-Tree down on I-10 @ MM 200 (Sharer Rd)

Lafayette County:

- Tree Down on SE County Rd 371

Lowndes County:

-A tree fell on power lines in Hahira.

-Tree down in Clyattville.

6:51 a.m.:

5:15 a.m.:

The Tornado Watch over our area continues to be trimmed back as the final line of showers and storms moves through. Franklin, Gadsden and Liberty counties in Florida as well as Decatur and Mitchell in South Georgia have all been removed from the watch.

5:11 a.m.:

Another large Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in our area. This one includes Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lanier and Lowndes counties in South Georgia until 6:45 a.m. Winds could gust up to 60 mph at times.

4:50 a.m.:

A very large Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Gadsden, Leon, Liberty and Wakulla counties in Florida, and Decatur, Grady and Thomas counties in South Georgia until 6 a.m. Winds could gust up to 60 mph at times. This line of storms also has a history of mild wind damage reports.

4:46 a.m.:

Duke Energy is reporting power outages across the Big Bend. One report in Jefferson County was caused by fallen trees. Currently, a little more than 160 are without power.

4:36 a.m.:

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Lafayette and Taylor counties until 6 a.m. Winds could reach up to 60 mph.

4:28 a.m.:

The Tornado Watch for Calhoun county in Florida, and Baker, Miller and Seminole counties has been canceled.

3:49 a.m.:

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Lafayette and Taylor counties until 8:45 a.m.

3:45 a.m.:

Jefferson County dispatch reports a tree down on Raymond and Waukeenah roads. Deputies are on their way to the scene.

3:37 a.m.:

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Franklin and Wakulla counties has expired.

3:35 a.m.:

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Lafayette and Taylor counties until 5:00 a.m. Winds could gust up to 60 mph and hail could be 0.75 inches.

3:30 a.m.: Mike’s latest video forecast:

3:20 a.m.:

Suwannee Valley Electric is reporting 269 customers without power right now. The majority are coming from Southwest of Jasper, where 192 customers are without power.

3:16 a.m.:

Most of the activity is rain over the eastern half of our area, with a few NON-severe storms from Taylor into Lafayette & Suwannee Counties. The cold front is with the line of showers moving through Dothan. A few more storms will likely develop ahead of it over the next few hours, and while the severe threat is lessening, there is still chance of strong to severe storms until the front passes you. THEN you’ll get strong, gusty (and cold) winds of 20-30 mph with 40+ mph gusts through the rest of the morning.

-Mike

3:02 a.m.:

STORM REPORT: 2 miles NW of Sopchoppy utility companies are reporting power outages due to fallen trees from storm gusts. Duke Energy says the outage is on the Northwest side of town.

2:49 a.m.:

The Tornado Warning for Suwannee County has now expired. Mike McCall is monitoring the cell to see if it will clip Hamilton County or not.

2:28 a.m.:

A TORNADO WARNING has been issued for Suwannee County until 2:45 a.m. The Warning for Lafayette County has been canceled.

2:18 a.m.:

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Franklin and Wakulla counties until 3:45 a.m.

2:08 a.m.:

A TORNADO WARNING continues for Lafayette County until 2:45 a.m. No tornado has been spotted. This warning was issued due to radar indicated rotation.

