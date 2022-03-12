Advertisement

TFD responds to a residential fire on Tyndall Drive

Tallahassee Fire Department logo.
Tallahassee Fire Department logo.(WCTV)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Tyndall Drive, Saturday morning.

On March 12, TFD arrived to the fire location at 1800 block of Tyndall Drive around 6:39 a.m., and upon arrival, TFD found the home with heavy fire and smoke showing, according to TFD.

TFD said the first arriving crews began to control the fire and looked for any residents who were still inside.

It was found that the resident made it out with the help of neighbors before rescue made it to the scene, but TFD found two pets still in the home.

The fire caused about $50,000 in damages and the cause is under investigation, according to TFD.

TFD was assisted on scene by the Tallahassee Police Department, City of Tallahassee Utilities and Leon County EMS. The American Red Cross assisted the resident.

No more information was released.

