Two teens from Lowndes High School went missing

LOWNDES COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Parents of two teens from Lowndes High School are desperately looking for their missing daughters.

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office was informed about two 15-year-old girls who went missing. According to a Facebook post by Heater Walker, Tristin’s mother, the girls went missing on March 10, Thursday afternoon around 3:10 p.m.

The missing girls’ names are Tristin Parks (Blonde) and Abbrianna Weeks (Brunette)

If you have any information, please contact LCSO at 222-740-5881.

