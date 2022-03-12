Advertisement

Two teens from Lowndes High School went missing

Missing teen from Georgia.
Missing teen from Georgia.(LCSO)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Parents of two teens from Lowndes High School are desperately looking for their missing daughters.

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office was informed about two 15-year-old girls who went missing. According to a Facebook post by Heater Walker, Tristin’s mother, the girls went missing on March 10, Thursday afternoon around 3:10 p.m.

The missing girls’ names are Tristin Parks (Blonde) and Abbrianna Weeks (Brunette)

If you have any information, please contact LCSO at 222-740-5881.

