Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, March 13

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a very cold morning in the Big Bend and South Georgia with temperatures ranging from the upper 20s in South Georgia as of 7 a.m. to the mid 30s near the coast. Highs will be a tad warmer than Saturday with a lighter breeze. Highs will range from the mid 50s to near 60.

The Monday morning lows will dip into the mid to upper 30s with a clear sky overnight. Highs will be in the lower 70s Monday with a partly cloudy sky.

Rain chances will increase Tuesday as a trough of low pressure aloft moves into the Southeast U.S. Monday into Tuesday. That will help develop a surface low near the Gulf Coast and approach the viewing area Tuesday. So far, the timing of the rain appears to be around noon or afternoon Tuesday. The low could also bring a threat for stronger to severe storms with most of the viewing area placed under at least a level 1 risk of severe weather according to the Storm Prediction Center. There are uncertainties in the forecast - mainly with how far north or south the warm front will be. The farther north the warm front travels, the farther north the severe weather threat goes. The weather team will keep monitoring the trends over the next couple of days.

Rain chances linger for Wednesday, but Thursday will be drier with lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s. Though details were not clear, another storm system may take shape late week and bring another chance of rain with an isolated thunderstorm Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 70s to near 80 and lows in the 50s.

