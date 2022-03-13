Advertisement

Deputies respond to domestic situation in Monticello

A domestic situation drew a large law enforcement presence Saturday night in Monticello. No one was injured, according to authorities.(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic situation Saturday night that involved a man barricading himself inside a residence, according to Sheriff Mac McNeill.

Sheriff McNeil told WCTV that no one was hurt in the incident along the 1400 Block of Tennessee Avenue in Monticello.

As of 10:30 p.m. Saturday, law enforcement was still working to get the man out. The situation is reportedly contained to the home involved.

Sheriff McNeill said there is no threat to the public.

