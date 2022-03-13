Madison businesses ready to bounce back after plaza fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Investigators are still trying to figure out the cause of a fire at the Madison Square Plaza Thursday night threatening local stores including Winn Dixie. Friday, those businesses were working to get back open.

The Madison Fire Department says they worked tirelessly throughout the night and the early morning to stop the spread.

There’s a huge sigh of relief coming from residents of Madison and businesses owners in the Madison Square Plaza after no own was injured following a fire that started in an abandoned store.

The fire started as smoke in the abandoned Family Dollar Thursday evening at around 9:15 pm but the Madison Fire Department said things started to really billow out when the windows in the store broke.

Inside their restaurant when the fire started were the owners of the China House, who didn’t want to speak on camera, but said they were warned of the fire by a nearby businesses and before they knew it they were surrounded by smoke and were being escorted out by the Madison police department. MFD says MPD evacuated the buildings before the fire department started fighting the fire to ensure everyone’s safety. The fire department worked until almost 3am to keep the fire contained and help save these nearby businesses, which is something the fire chief says was a priority.

“I mean that’s our whole point to be here so we can prevent something like that from happening,” said Madison Fire Chief Bruce Jordan. “For a small town like us losing a lot of businesses like this will not be a good thing, so our priority was to make sure that that buyer didn’t get from where I started and we did a good job for the small department we have.”

Chief Jordan says they were assisted by the Madison County Fire Department, volunteer fire departments, Madison PD and EMS to help contain the situation.

And thanks to their work, Winn Dixie was able to fully open just before 4 pm Friday after solely having the pharmacy open and businesses like the China House are set to reopen during the weekend.

Chief Jordan says the fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.