The Tallahassee Southern Kings make their home debut at the TCC Eagledome

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The official debut.

The Tallahassee Southern Kings played their first home game Friday night at the TCC Eagledome for their new Tallahassee crowd.

From the fast paced play to the high energy half-time show, the team market owners say they’re looking to bring something different and fun to the capital city.

“Oh yeah we’re about to bring the community all the way out. We’re about to turn it up, it’s the Tallahassee Southern Kings all day,” exclaimed Southern Kings fan Stephvon Jones.

A deep three point shot was the Southern kings first basket in their new home gym as they kicked off their inaugural season in the basketball league. One of their team market owners says he’s hopeful they will bring something great to Tallahassee.

“I love it. I love it man. It’s such a beautiful thing for Tallahassee and I just can’t wait to produce more for the city,” said Team Market Owner Damion Jackson.

The Southern Kings hosted the Gulf Coast Lions, a talented team out of St. Pete, and the fans say they like what the see out of their squad.

“I think it’s great, they’re playing hard. I mean I hope they get the dub today and it looks like it. The team that they’re playing has nothing against them but the team looks way better from the first game that I’ve seen on the road,” explained Jones. “Way better, more in sync so I’m excited for the rest of season honestly.”

To add to the excitement, local artist ‘The Legendary Willie Mack’ gave a crowd engaging performance during halftime and gave fans more to look forward to as the season goes on.

“I believe the team would bring a great united energy to the city. I mean we got a great turnout today, kids, team will do a good jess is here,” said Jones.

The team was 1-1 before Friday’s game but the owners say they’ve gotten better every game and they’re confident in what they can achieve.

“These group of young guys man they are going to continue to improve, continue to impress the city and bring good things to the city,” shared Jackson. “By the grace of god we will try to bring a championship back to Tallahassee.”

The team was able to give their home crowd a victory as they handled the Gulf Coast Lions 98-78.

