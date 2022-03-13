Advertisement

Teen died after a homicide attack on Ocala Road in Tallahassee

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - According to the Tallahassee Police Department Twitter post, a teenager has died Saturday night as a result of a homicide attack on Ocala Road.

On March 13, the TPD posted on their Twitter Sunday morning around 3:33 a.m. about a homicide investigation following a shooting near Godby High School.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Ocala Road Saturday night after 11 p.m., according to TPD.

TPD said one victim, a teenage male, died due to the attack. The victim was not identified.

This is an active investigation and updates will be provided as more information become available.

If anyone has any information or may have witnessed the incident, please call (850) 891-4200. If you want to stay anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

