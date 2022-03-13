Advertisement

Thriving before thirty

By Madison Glaser
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -In honor of International Women’s History Month, we continue to honor women who have done exceptional things in our community.

This week, we honored a young entrepreneur who has opened not one but two businesses before the age of thirty.

“I wanted to give Tallahassee something more unique than what I was seeing,” said young entrepreneur Jackie Skelding.

Jackie Skelding set out on her journey at just 21-years-old investing in the community with a goal in mind.

“I was a senior at FSU in the retail merchandising program and I felt like Tallahassee was missing a dynamic retail that had heart and authenticity and was choosing products based more on who made them and where they came from, rather than just being trendy, cute or fun,” Skelding said.

Her business focused on women entrepreneurs and independent brands.

“You know when you buy this pair of earrings that these are handmade in Atlanta by a black women owned artist and you’re getting this from a person, not something from Forever 21. It has value, it has history, it has community and you’re getting more than just an item. You’re building a whole world, a world that you want to exist,” Skelding said.

Just8-years-later she opened a new business called Rare Bird Interiors.

“Next door at Curio we’re doing kind of everything for you fashion related both vintage and new, we specialize in work mainly on women entrepreneurs and independent brands and over here we focus on mid-century modern, designer home goods,” Skelding said.

Skelding said she is thankful for ancestor’s who pioneered the change, which enabled her to be where she is now.

“Obviously giants like Ruth Bater Ginsberg, without her, we wouldn’t have any of this. As far as me personally, having strong female figures in my life, like my mother, was really important to me,” Skelding said.

Now, she hopes to support the next generation of leaders.

“Our entire team over there is all women and we have quite a few aspiring entrepreneurs who are currently in the retail program or in the school of entrepreneurship and it means a lot to me to be able just to play a tiny, tiny role to push even more people who might want to do that for themselves,” Skelding said.

Curio’s and Rare Bird Interiors are open Friday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m..

