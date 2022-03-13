Advertisement

WATCH: Interview with the first woman and African American to be appointed judge in Gadsden County

The first women and first African American to be appointed judge in Gadsden County,
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We continue to celebrate trailblazing women throughout the month of March and today WCTV welcomed a very special guest.

On March 13, WCTV interviewed Kathy Garner, a local leader who made history back in 2009 and continues to thrive today.

Garner is the first woman and first African American to be appointed judge in Gadsen County and although her journey to become judge started later in life, she proof’s that it’s never too late to make a difference.

