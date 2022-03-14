New state budget includes funding for Tallahassee, Leon County groups and projects.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The state of Florida’s new budget, subject to approval by Governor DeSantis, sets a new record.

The $112.1 billion budget includes funding for Tallahassee and Leon County projects.

In addition, it includes $400 million for broadband access, an issue that more rural counties have emphasized.

State Representative for House District 9, Allison Tant, says the number is a mix of state and federal dollars.

Tant says COVID-19 has illustrated the need for internet access.

“In my House District 9 I’m now going to be able to have the gift of serving Madison and Jefferson Counties, and in my listening sessions so far, that has come up multiple times as an issue to be addressed, so I am thrilled with that number,” Rep. Tant said.

The budget also includes $400,000 to restore the Fred George Basin Greenway in Leon County and $1 million for the Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

$250,000 in state funds will go to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office’s Behavioral Health and Occupational Wellness Program, while $500,000 will go to the City of Tallahassee’s TEMPO program.

$300,000 is earmarked for the Panhandle Holocaust Education and Teacher Training.

The budget also includes a month-long gas tax holiday in October.

