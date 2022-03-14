Three minors arrested after entering a random citizen’s car

VALDOSTA, GA. (WCTV) -According to a Valdosta Police Department facebook post, they arrested three minors, two charged with theft for entering someone’s car and obstruction of an officer and one charged just for obstruction of an officer.

On March 13, Valdosta Police Officer received a call from a citizen around 7:03 p.m. who reported that he saw several minors surrounding his car, including one inside, according to VPD.

When Valdosta Police Officers arrived at 100 Garden Drive, the caller gave the officers descriptions of the minors and a VPO was able to locate them in the area.

When the officer tried to talk with the offenders, they ran away on foot, but the officers were still able to track them down and arrest them, according to VPD.

VPD said the investigation revealed two of the three minors has entered the caller’s car and they were charged with theft by entering an auto (felony), and obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor). The third was charged with obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor).

The information was given to the Department of Juvenile Justice and all the offenders were released to their parents, VPD said.

“These officers did a great job in this case, from quickly responding to the area, to locating the offenders and catching them when they fled. Reminder, the simple act of locking your vehicle doors is the best deterrent for this type of criminal activity,’” Captain Scottie Johns.

