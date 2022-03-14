Advertisement

Traffic stop for incorrect license plate leads to multiple charges

GENERIC — Jackson County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
GENERIC — Jackson County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -Two men were arrested Sunday afternoon after a deputy from Jackon County Sheriff’s Office stopped their car for having an incorrect license which led to other discoveries.

On March 13, a deputy was actively patrolling the areas of Kynesville Highway and Insterstate 10 around 5:50 p.m. when they noticed a Florida registration plate that belonged to a different vehicle, JCSO said.

After the car was stopped by the deputy, the driver, James Lombardi, said his license was suspended. He also told the deputy that he had marijuana in his car, according to the press release.

The passenger, Joseph Hayman, was also arrested after marijuana and drug paraphilia were seen in plain view within the car. A bag and a tin container that had crystal-like substances were also found in the car which tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, according to JCSO.

LCSO said Lombardi was charged with Driving While License Suspended or Revoked and Possession of Methamphetamine. Joseph was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine pursuant to Florida.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahasssee Police Department investigating the death of teenager killed near Goby High School...
TPD investigates death of a local teen near Ocala Road
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Tallahassee police report homicide attempt on Magnolia Circle
Generic Car Crash Graphic
87-year-old woman dies, seriously injures 3 people after driving wrong way on US 19
Two girls were injured following an ATV crash in Taylor County.
Two girls injured in Taylor County ATV crash
Missing teen from Georgia.
UPDATE: Missing Lowndes Co. teens found safe

Latest News

GENERIC — Valdosta Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Three minors arrested after entering a random citizen’s car
Tallahasssee Police Department investigating the death of teenager killed near Goby High School...
TPD investigates death of a local teen near Ocala Road
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Tallahassee police report homicide attempt on Magnolia Circle
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
2 men injured in S. Adams St. shooting