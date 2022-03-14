Traffic stop for incorrect license plate leads to multiple charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -Two men were arrested Sunday afternoon after a deputy from Jackon County Sheriff’s Office stopped their car for having an incorrect license which led to other discoveries.

On March 13, a deputy was actively patrolling the areas of Kynesville Highway and Insterstate 10 around 5:50 p.m. when they noticed a Florida registration plate that belonged to a different vehicle, JCSO said.

After the car was stopped by the deputy, the driver, James Lombardi, said his license was suspended. He also told the deputy that he had marijuana in his car, according to the press release.

The passenger, Joseph Hayman, was also arrested after marijuana and drug paraphilia were seen in plain view within the car. A bag and a tin container that had crystal-like substances were also found in the car which tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, according to JCSO.

LCSO said Lombardi was charged with Driving While License Suspended or Revoked and Possession of Methamphetamine. Joseph was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine pursuant to Florida.

