Advertisement

The Usual Suspects: March 13, 2022

By Gary Yordon | The Usual Suspects
Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “The Usual Suspects,” airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.

Interviewing prominent government officials and significant personalities in the political arena, “The Usual Suspects” uses traditional talk show methods combined with new innovative topics that provide a fresh look into the world of politics and government.

While highlighting issues on a national level, “The Usual Suspects” also features issues from local markets that do not get national coverage on other political talk shows.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahasssee Police Department investigating the death of teenager killed near Goby High School...
TPD investigates death of a local teen near Ocala Road
Missing teen from Georgia.
UPDATE: Missing Lowndes Co. teens found safe
A domestic situation drew a large law enforcement presence Saturday night in Monticello. No one...
Deputies respond to domestic situation in Monticello
Two girls were injured following an ATV crash in Taylor County.
Two girls injured in Taylor County ATV crash
The first woman and first African American to be appointed judge in Gadsden County,
WATCH: Interview with the first woman and African American to be appointed judge in Gadsden County

Latest News

The Usual Suspects March 13, 2022
The Usual Suspects March 13, 2022
FILE PHOTO: Democratic Congressman Al Lawson (Fla.-5).
Rep. Lawson votes to fund nearly $15M for local projects
The Grim Reaper patrolling Florida beaches (Source: via CNN)
‘Grim Reaper’ enters race for attorney general
The Usual Suspects: March 6, 2022