Woman killed in Valdosta hit-and-run

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was killed in a Valdosta hit and run and police are asking for information finding the suspected vehicle in the deadly incident.

On March 11, shortly before 10 p.m., police responded to the 1800 block of Marion Street after two people were hit by a vehicle.

Police said a 34-year-old woman was killed and a 2-year-old was treated for injuries.

After speaking with residents they tell me there is a huge need of side walks in the area.

Witnesses at the scene told police the two were walking on the street when a small, dark vehicle hit the two and didn’t stop.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle that was involved in this hit and run accident. The vehicle is described as a small dark vehicle with possible damage to the front end. Please help us find the offender in this case and hold them accountable for their actions,” Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said.

A couple who lives about half a mile down from where the accident happened says they notice a lot of reckless driving on the street.

“They fly up and down this road, it’s a bump right there, if you hit that bump the right way, you’ll be flying right here on this road. People fly down here on this road, and babies out here playing” They say

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Valdosta Crime Tip Line at (229) 293-3091.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.