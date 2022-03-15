Around $3 million is being funded to Congressional District 5 to help students access the internet at home

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Representative Al Lawson announced that Congressional District 5 schools and libraries are receiving about $$2,805,202.88 to help kids access the internet at home and close the homework gap.

According to the press release, the funding was funded by Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Connectivity Fund Program.

The ECF program that was created as part of the American Rescue Plan, assists schools and libraries to ensure that students can access the internet at home and take advantage of online learning.

Students who do not have access to the internet at home, known as the “homework gap,” are falling behind their peers as curriculums and educational opportunities increasingly rely on the capacity to perform online research and connect to the internet.

According to the FCC, the $7.17 billion program has provided Florida with $224,950,008.92 in total funding to date.

“The COVID-19 pandemic laid bare what was already true — that with educational tools, homework, and opportunities increasingly online, kids without home internet access are often left without the basics needed to succeed,” said Rep. Lawson. “This critical funding, made possible by the American Rescue Plan, will help children across District 5 and Florida who don’t have the equipment or internet access necessary to stay connected and get their work done. I’m proud to have supported this program in Congress and will keep fighting to close the homework gap because students – regardless of zip code or circumstance – deserve the tools they need to succeed in school.”

The ECF program will assist students, school staff and library patrons by covering the cost of the following:

Laptops

Tablet computers

Wi-Fi hotspots

Modems

Routers

Broadband connectivity purchases

The school and libraries in District 5 that have received fundy from the FCC program included:

Americas Little Leaders: $12,000

Cornerstone Christian School: $31,747

Crossroad Academy: $152,176

Gadsden County School District: $1,762,683.06

Jefferson County Public Library: $18,000

Jefferson County School District: $62,420

Joshua Christian Academy: $125,160

Kipp Jacksonville District Office: $158,910

Leon County School District: $29,850

New Beginnings Christian Academy: $66,990

North Florida Educational Institute: $185,600

Potter’s House Christian Academy: $103,697.70

Robert F. Munroe Day School: $23,200

Seacoast Charter Academy, Inc.: $51,068.80

Waverly Academy: $21,700.32

