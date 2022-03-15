Around $3 million is being funded to Congressional District 5 to help students access the internet at home
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Representative Al Lawson announced that Congressional District 5 schools and libraries are receiving about $$2,805,202.88 to help kids access the internet at home and close the homework gap.
According to the press release, the funding was funded by Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Connectivity Fund Program.
The ECF program that was created as part of the American Rescue Plan, assists schools and libraries to ensure that students can access the internet at home and take advantage of online learning.
Students who do not have access to the internet at home, known as the “homework gap,” are falling behind their peers as curriculums and educational opportunities increasingly rely on the capacity to perform online research and connect to the internet.
According to the FCC, the $7.17 billion program has provided Florida with $224,950,008.92 in total funding to date.
“The COVID-19 pandemic laid bare what was already true — that with educational tools, homework, and opportunities increasingly online, kids without home internet access are often left without the basics needed to succeed,” said Rep. Lawson. “This critical funding, made possible by the American Rescue Plan, will help children across District 5 and Florida who don’t have the equipment or internet access necessary to stay connected and get their work done. I’m proud to have supported this program in Congress and will keep fighting to close the homework gap because students – regardless of zip code or circumstance – deserve the tools they need to succeed in school.”
The ECF program will assist students, school staff and library patrons by covering the cost of the following:
- Laptops
- Tablet computers
- Wi-Fi hotspots
- Modems
- Routers
- Broadband connectivity purchases
The school and libraries in District 5 that have received fundy from the FCC program included:
- Americas Little Leaders: $12,000
- Cornerstone Christian School: $31,747
- Crossroad Academy: $152,176
- Gadsden County School District: $1,762,683.06
- Jefferson County Public Library: $18,000
- Jefferson County School District: $62,420
- Joshua Christian Academy: $125,160
- Kipp Jacksonville District Office: $158,910
- Leon County School District: $29,850
- New Beginnings Christian Academy: $66,990
- North Florida Educational Institute: $185,600
- Potter’s House Christian Academy: $103,697.70
- Robert F. Munroe Day School: $23,200
- Seacoast Charter Academy, Inc.: $51,068.80
- Waverly Academy: $21,700.32
