Advertisement

Biden signs budget bill with Ukraine aid but no virus cash

FILE - President Joe Biden signed the $1.5 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act into law...
FILE - President Joe Biden signed the $1.5 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act into law Tuesday at the White House.
By ZEKE MILLER and JOSH BOAK
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a bill providing $13.6 billion in additional military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine as part of a $1.5 trillion government spending measure that omits COVID-19 aid the White House says is urgently needed.

The COVID spending was a casualty of negotiations over the larger government bill. The White House had asked for $22.5 billion for vaccines and treatment, but that was trimmed during talks to $15.6 billion and ultimately dropped altogether as rank-and-file Democrats rebelled against proposed cuts in state aid to pay for the new spending.

“We have made tremendous progress in our fight against COVID-19 but our work isn’t done,” Biden tweeted Tuesday. “We need Congress to immediately provide $22.5 billion in emergency funding to sustain our nation’s COVID-19 response.”

In a Tuesday call with governors, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients highlighted “severe consequences” that the lack of additional funding would have on the nation’s response, including federal support for states, according to an administration official.

The updates come as the United States enters its third year of the coronavirus pandemic. (CNN, CBS, KSBY, STANFORD MEDICINE, TWITTER @BARACKOBAMA)

President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a bill providing $13.6 billion in additional military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine as part of a $1.5 trillion government spending measure that omits COVID-19 aid the White House says is urgently needed.

The COVID spending was a casualty of negotiations over the larger government bill. The White House had asked for $22.5 billion for vaccines and treatment, but that was trimmed during talks to $15.6 billion and ultimately dropped altogether as rank-and-file Democrats rebelled against proposed cuts in state aid to pay for the new spending.

“We have made tremendous progress in our fight against COVID-19 but our work isn’t done,” Biden tweeted Tuesday. “We need Congress to immediately provide $22.5 billion in emergency funding to sustain our nation’s COVID-19 response.”

In a Tuesday call with governors, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients highlighted “severe consequences” that the lack of additional funding would have on the nation’s response, including federal support for states, according to an administration official.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahasssee Police Department investigating the death of teenager killed near Goby High School...
TPD investigates death of a local teen near Ocala Road
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Tallahassee police report homicide attempt on Magnolia Circle
GENERIC — Jackson County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Traffic stop for incorrect license plate leads to multiple charges
Generic Car Crash Graphic
87-year-old woman dies, seriously injures 3 people after driving wrong way on US 19
An investigation is underway in the death of 19-year-old Jordan Benage, who died after he...
‘He was the light of my life’ Family speaks after 19-year-old dies from bus lift injuries

Latest News

This image released by Fox News Channel shows cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski while on assignment...
Two journalists working for Fox News killed in Ukraine
A motorcyclist crashed his vehicle before falling off a drawbridge in Florida.
Motorcyclist crashes on rising drawbridge in Florida
Selena Quintanilla-Perez, known as the Queen of Tejano music, was shot and killed by her former...
New Selena album to be released 27 years after singer’s death, father announces
A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by...
Ukraine: Tone improves in Russia talks even as Kyiv is hit
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing on...
Gov. DeSantis signs bill to change student testing