Advertisement

CDC: Sewage systems showing increased levels of COVID

Research students take samples twice a week from university dorms that are then sent to a lab...
Research students take samples twice a week from university dorms that are then sent to a lab in Madison to be screened for COVID.(weau)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Could we see another rise in COVID cases nationally?

That has become a concern recently, with more and more sewage systems in the U.S. detecting increased levels of coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nearly 40 percent of wastewater sampling sites are reporting an increased level of the virus over the past 15 days – doubling the numbers from last month.

Wastewater data cannot estimate the number of cases in a community. Still, the agency says monitoring this kind of data can be an early warning sign of increased transmission.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahasssee Police Department investigating the death of teenager killed near Goby High School...
TPD investigates death of a local teen near Ocala Road
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Tallahassee police report homicide attempt on Magnolia Circle
GENERIC — Jackson County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Traffic stop for incorrect license plate leads to multiple charges
Generic Car Crash Graphic
87-year-old woman dies, seriously injures 3 people after driving wrong way on US 19
An investigation is underway in the death of 19-year-old Jordan Benage, who died after he...
‘He was the light of my life’ Family speaks after 19-year-old dies from bus lift injuries

Latest News

This image released by Fox News Channel shows cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski while on assignment...
Two journalists working for Fox News killed in Ukraine
A motorcyclist crashed his vehicle before falling off a drawbridge in Florida.
Motorcyclist crashes on rising drawbridge in Florida
Selena Quintanilla-Perez, known as the Queen of Tejano music, was shot and killed by her former...
New Selena album to be released 27 years after singer’s death, father announces
A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by...
Ukraine: Tone improves in Russia talks even as Kyiv is hit
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing on...
Gov. DeSantis signs bill to change student testing