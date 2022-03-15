Advertisement

Family, friends mourn as TPD continues to investigate shooting that killed teen

TPD is investigating several weekend shootings, including an incident at an apartment complex...
TPD is investigating several weekend shootings, including an incident at an apartment complex that left a high schooler dead.(For WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers and community leaders are once again searching for ways to curb gun violence in Tallahassee following a turbulent 24-hour-stretch over the weekend.

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating three shootings from Saturday and Sunday, one of which took the life of a high school student.

According to TPD Director of Communications Alicia Turner, the pace of 2022 shootings echoes 2021.

“No family wants to have to deal with it,” she said.

According to TPD’s incident notes, the first shooting incident happened on Magnolia Circle Saturday evening. The victim told police a suspect kicked down his door and fired his gun. No one was reportedly struck by bullets. There are no arrests reported so far.

A few hours later, officers responded to 1370 Ocala Road. A body was found outside an apartment complex. A party with thirty teens was found inside the building. Officers have not directly connected the gathering to the homicide.

WCTV has not identified the victim. Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna confirmed the victim was a Rickards High School student.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the young man’s family as well as everyone associated with James S. Rickards High School,” he wrote in a statement.

Alrick Austin is a local mentor and grew up with the victim’s father.

“I can’t imagine what my friend is going through now, I know he is hurting,” he said.

While no suspects had been identified as of Monday night, Austin said youth-on-youth crime is all too common.

“A lot of times they need someone to talk to, you’d be surprised once you reach out to them, and they realize you’re sincere from your heart, they’ll break down and tell you things you had no idea they were going through,” he said.

Officers responded to a third incident Sunday evening. An argument became heated. Police said two men were walking away when they were fired at, both struck but expected to survive.

Turner said bystanders can save lives by calling 911 if an argument seems to be heating up.

“A lot of these incidents are things that have escalated over arguments. We want to make sure if you see something start escalating, make sure you call authorities,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahasssee Police Department investigating the death of teenager killed near Goby High School...
TPD investigates death of a local teen near Ocala Road
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Tallahassee police report homicide attempt on Magnolia Circle
Generic Car Crash Graphic
87-year-old woman dies, seriously injures 3 people after driving wrong way on US 19
Two girls were injured following an ATV crash in Taylor County.
Two girls injured in Taylor County ATV crash
Missing teen from Georgia.
UPDATE: Missing Lowndes Co. teens found safe

Latest News

An investigation is underway in the death of 19-year-old Jordan Benage, who died after he...
“He was the light of my life” Family speaks after 19-year-old dies from bus lift injuries
Al Lawson announced the funding for schools and libraries in District 5 .
Around $3 million is being funded to Congressional District 5 to help students access the internet at home
GENERIC — Jackson County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Traffic stop for incorrect license plate leads to multiple charges
New state budget includes funding for Tallahassee, Leon County groups and projects
New state budget includes funding for Tallahassee, Leon County groups and projects