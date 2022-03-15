Advertisement

Florida senator praises Ukraine president amid GOP push for fighter jets for the country

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) shared his thoughts on the ongoing conflict ahead of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress Wednesday
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address a joint session of Congress Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. Eastern via video conference as Russian attacks on his country intensify. By the afternoon, the majority of Congress will have a better understanding of where Ukraine stands.

Ukraine still has control of its capital city, Kyiv Russian ground troops advance as airstrikes hit targets including a subway station and apartment blocks. In recent days, American journalists are being counted among the casualties.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, spoke about what he’s expecting.

“I’m very appreciative that Zelensky cares about democracy. He’s rallied the Ukrainian people to defend freedom,” Scott said. “Probably that defense might be the reason why we don’t have to send men and women into battle. We need to send him all the resources he needs to be able to defend our freedom and democracy, including get the planes out of Poland.”

The White House is also confirming that President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week for a NATO summit on Ukraine.

Multimedia journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahasssee Police Department investigating the death of teenager killed near Goby High School...
TPD investigates death of a local teen near Ocala Road
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Tallahassee police report homicide attempt on Magnolia Circle
GENERIC — Jackson County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Traffic stop for incorrect license plate leads to multiple charges
Generic Car Crash Graphic
87-year-old woman dies, seriously injures 3 people after driving wrong way on US 19
An investigation is underway in the death of 19-year-old Jordan Benage, who died after he...
‘He was the light of my life’ Family speaks after 19-year-old dies from bus lift injuries

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Democratic Congressman Al Lawson (Fla.-5).
Rep. Lawson votes to fund nearly $15M for local projects
The Grim Reaper patrolling Florida beaches (Source: via CNN)
‘Grim Reaper’ enters race for attorney general
The House’s primary map takes a similar approach to DeSantis in putting congressional district...
House passes redistricting plan amid veto threat
FILE PHOTO: Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier
Kristin Dozier files to run for mayor of Tallahassee
FILE PHOTO: The Florida Senate considered more than a dozen amendments to the 15-week abortion...
Final approval for 15-week abortion ban bill expected in Florida Senate Thursday