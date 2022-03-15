Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis signs bill to change student testing

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing on...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing on Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon, Fla. DeSantis is taking the unusual step of asking his state's Supreme Court to advise whether Democratic Rep. Al Lawson's district can be broken up. For decades, Lawson's district has stretched like a rubber band from Jacksonville to Tallahassee, scooping up as many Black voters as possible to comply with requirements that minority communities get grouped together so they can select their own leaders and flex their power in Washington. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Current standardized testing in Florida public schools will be replaced with assessments taken throughout the year to better gauge individual student progress.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill to make the change Tuesday.

The tests will be given at the beginning, middle and end of the school year so teachers can better assess how students are doing in English and math.

DeSantis said the testing will take less time than the current Florida Standards Assessments.

Testing results from the fall and winter must be provided to teachers within a week and within two weeks to parents.

You can watch the press conference, which was broadcast live on the WCTV Facebook page, below or at this link.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahasssee Police Department investigating the death of teenager killed near Goby High School...
TPD investigates death of a local teen near Ocala Road
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Tallahassee police report homicide attempt on Magnolia Circle
GENERIC — Jackson County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Traffic stop for incorrect license plate leads to multiple charges
Generic Car Crash Graphic
87-year-old woman dies, seriously injures 3 people after driving wrong way on US 19
An investigation is underway in the death of 19-year-old Jordan Benage, who died after he...
‘He was the light of my life’ Family speaks after 19-year-old dies from bus lift injuries

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: The scene from the shooting at a Hot Yoga studio in Tallahassee.
U.S. Secret Service releases case study of Hot Yoga Tallahassee shooting
Al Lawson announced the funding for schools and libraries in District 5 .
Gadsden County Schools receive $1.7M to help students access the internet at home
Officers and community leaders are once again searching for ways to curb gun violence in...
Family, friends mourn as TPD continues to investigate shooting that killed teen
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: March 15, 2022