HEALTH ALERT: Preventing suicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/CNN) - The suicide rate among the active-duty military in the US increased an astounding 41 percent between 2015 and 2020.

There are ways you can help and it starts with listening.

To get help, you can call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). There is also a crisis text line. For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.