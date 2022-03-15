Advertisement

‘It’s ludicrous’: Florida legislature excludes LCS and 11 other districts from $200 million in state funding

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County is one of 12 school districts losing out on millions of dollars in state funding that rewards school districts that did not impose mask mandates last fall.

Legislators initially planned to penalize the districts but instead decided to exclude them from a program that gives a total of $200 million to high-performing schools.

Hanna told WCTV he felt hurt and angry. He called the decision vindictive, saying it punishes school districts for trying to keep kids safe.

Hanna said Leon County schools are now unable to apply for the state funding they typically receive each year for good performance.

Last year, that amounted to nearly $2 million dollars, which went toward bonuses for teachers and staff.

Legislators are framing this as a reward for the 55 districts that complied with the governor, but Hanna says, for the 12 districts that didn’t, it’s a penalty.

“It’s ludicrous,” Hanna said. “They were gonna find a way to get at us, to punish what they’ve labeled the “dirty dozen.” The dirty dozen were simply trying to keep kids safe and keep schools open.”

In order to qualify for this funding, schools either have to receive an “A” grade or improve more than one letter grade from the previous year. Those schools can then be awarded up to $100 per student.

