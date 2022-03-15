Advertisement

LCS leadership hold meeting to discuss fatal wheelchair accident

LCS leadership hold a meeting to discuss a fatal wheelchair accident.
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County school community is mourning the death of two students, one killed in a school bus wheelchair accident, another shot and killed at a party this past weekend.

Police are still investigating the shooting on Ocala Road that killed a Rickards High student. There have been no arrests in that case.

Superintendent Hanna held a meeting today to review evidence related to the death of a student who fell from a wheelchair lift on a Leon County school bus.

Hanna said there are video cameras on every bus, which potentially captured the moment that 19-year-old Jordan Benage died, when he fell at least eight feet from the wheelchair lift on the bus and landed on the pavement.

Hanna said he would review that footage Tuesday, from cameras that monitor what goes on inside and around the buses.

“It’s just a tragic, tragic accident,” Hanna said. “And I am devastated. The bus driver is devastated, the bus assistant is devastated. But it’s an ongoing investigation and I’m sure once we have a chance to sit down and look at the things that surrounded this accident, we’ll have more information.”

Hanna they need to examine all the components of the wheelchair lift, the safety features on the bus and the student’s wheelchair itself to pinpoint where things went wrong.

TPD is investigating this incident, and Hanna said the school would likely hand over the video from the school bus as part of that investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Jackson County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Traffic stop for incorrect license plate leads to multiple charges
An investigation is underway in the death of 19-year-old Jordan Benage, who died after he...
‘He was the light of my life’ Family speaks after 19-year-old dies from bus lift injuries
TPD is investigating several weekend shootings, including an incident at an apartment complex...
Family, friends mourn as TPD continues to investigate shooting that killed teen
FILE PHOTO: The scene from the shooting at a Hot Yoga studio in Tallahassee.
U.S. Secret Service releases case study of Hot Yoga Tallahassee shooting
Generic Car Crash Graphic
87-year-old woman dies, seriously injures 3 people after driving wrong way on US 19

Latest News

The Winn Dixie in Madison works to rebuild in order to reopen for the community.
Madison residents react to the temporary closures of local businesses, including Winn Dixie
Albany Police Department
Two shot in Tuesday shooting, APD investigating
Second Harvest of the Big Bend receives $1 million in state funding
Second Harvest of the Big Bend receives $1 million in state funding
Leon County receives state funding for watershed restoration near Fred George Greenway
Leon County receives state funding for watershed restoration near Fred George Greenway
Leon County receives funding for watershed restoration near Fred George Greenway
Leon County receives state funding for Fred George basin watershed restoration