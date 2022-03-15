LCS leadership hold meeting to discuss fatal wheelchair accident

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County school community is mourning the death of two students, one killed in a school bus wheelchair accident, another shot and killed at a party this past weekend.

Police are still investigating the shooting on Ocala Road that killed a Rickards High student. There have been no arrests in that case.

Superintendent Hanna held a meeting today to review evidence related to the death of a student who fell from a wheelchair lift on a Leon County school bus.

Hanna said there are video cameras on every bus, which potentially captured the moment that 19-year-old Jordan Benage died, when he fell at least eight feet from the wheelchair lift on the bus and landed on the pavement.

Hanna said he would review that footage Tuesday, from cameras that monitor what goes on inside and around the buses.

“It’s just a tragic, tragic accident,” Hanna said. “And I am devastated. The bus driver is devastated, the bus assistant is devastated. But it’s an ongoing investigation and I’m sure once we have a chance to sit down and look at the things that surrounded this accident, we’ll have more information.”

Hanna they need to examine all the components of the wheelchair lift, the safety features on the bus and the student’s wheelchair itself to pinpoint where things went wrong.

TPD is investigating this incident, and Hanna said the school would likely hand over the video from the school bus as part of that investigation.

