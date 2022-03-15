Advertisement

‘They do happen’ TMH doctor discusses what to watch for in mini strokes

TMH emphasizes the importance of treating mini-strokes.
By Monica Casey
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mini strokes, or transient ischemic events, are in the headlines after 25 year-old American model Hailey Bieber was hospitalized.

Bieber is now recovering at home, but Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare’s Dr. Narlin Beaty says young people can be at risk of mini strokes or strokes.

Beaty is the Medical Director for Neurosurgical Research at TMH. He is also a endovascular neurosurgeon and general neurosurgeon at TMH and Tallahassee Neurological Clinic (TNC).

Dr. Beaty says with a mini stroke, if the effects are reversed quickly enough, there should not be neurological damage.

Beaty says at TMH, the 24-7 stroke team evaluates more than 10 mini-strokes a day.

“There are multiple therapies that can be delivered for both mini stroke or real stroke. They include TPA which is a medication that dissolves a blood clot. There’s also a procedure called a thrombectomy where we actually physically remove the blood clot through a catheter in the blood vessel,” Beaty explained.

Beaty also says the neurosurgical community has seen an uptick in strokes associated with coronavirus.

“The correlation is difficult to study because it’s still a rare event, but absolutely, I have treated and my partners have treated, and the community in the south have treated COVID related strokes, and we continue to do so,” Beaty said.

Beaty says rapid evaluation is vital; he adds that everyone should watch for any changes with their eyes, face, arms, or balance.

If you experience any symptoms of a stroke, you need to get to a doctor immediately.

TMH also uses the acronym “BE FAST,” which includes a focus on balance, eyes, face, arms, speech, and the importance of time.

You can learn more about TMH’s stroke team here.

