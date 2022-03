TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee said on Twitter said part of West Palmer Avenue was closed Tuesday morning because of an unexpected water repair.

According to the city’s Twitter page for traffic updates, the block of West Palmer Avenue between South Adams and Hudson streets will be closed until around 3 p.m.

Due to an unexpected water repair, the block of W. Palmer Avenue between S. Adams and Hudson streets is closed today until about 3 p.m. — COT Traffic (@COTTraffic) March 15, 2022

