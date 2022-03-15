U.S. Secret Service releases case study of Hot Yoga Tallahassee shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new report from the U.S. Secret Service details a growing “incel” movement nationwide and features a case study of the gunman who opened fire at a Tallahassee yoga studio in 2018.

The report from the National Threat Assessment Center studies increasing attacks by men who call themselves “anti-feminists” and ‘’involuntary celibates.’

“Hot Yoga Tallahassee: A Case Study of Misogynistic Extremism” provides new details about gunman Scott Beierle — who opened fire at Hot Yoga Tallahassee in 2018 — killing two women and injuring four others before killing himself.

The case study says Beierle left a note behind saying, “If I can’t find one decent female to live with, I will find many indecent females to die with.” It also reveals that Beierle considered other targets for his attack.

The case study and threat assessment show “countless warning signs” in the decades before the attack, including being fired from multiple teaching jobs and multiple arrests for groping women in public.

The U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center says incel attacks since 2014 have claimed dozens of lives and training to recognize red flags is up 400% in the last four years.

“Although every act of targeted violence may not be prevented, the risk of future tragedies can be reduced if the appropriate systems are in place to identify the warning signs, gather information to assess the risk of violence, and apply the appropriate community resources,” the report concludes.

The report also shares disturbing new details about Beierle’s long history of hatred toward women.

The case study says as a teen Beirle wrote an 81-page story about a boy turned serial killer who murders several women before committing suicide. It says he ran for student government with the slogan “Vote SB because we don’t need no woman.”

The case study describes in great detail disturbing interactions with women in college, in the military, and in the workplace.

The study says roommates described Beirle as “odd and obnoxious.” The roommates even compared him to Ted Bundy.

It reveals that Beierle did have contact with a young woman who attended Hot Yoga Tallahassee several years before the attack.

The case study says she refused Beierle’s requests to meet in person, including a date at a shooting range, and ultimately cut off all communication with him after he suggested she become a stripper.

“A superficial look at SB’s personal history reveals an individual who pursued higher education, served in the military and held highly regarded professional positions of trust. However, a more complete and multidisciplinary assessment reveals objectively concerning behavior that continued for decades,” the report said. “The case study demonstrates the importance of using a behavioral threat assessment approach that involves various community stakeholders who may be in a position to intervene with an individual who is escalating to violence.”

You can read the full report here or below:

