$1.6 million in federal funding to be used for Lake Henrietta Stormwater Facility

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - $1.6 million in federal funding is earmarked for improvements to the stormwater facility at Leon County’s Lake Henrietta.

In addition to the federal funding, Leon County will contribute $400,000 to the project.

The Anita Davis Preserve at Lake Henrietta includes benches and a paved walking path; the spot also has abundant wildlife.

Jamel Gavin runs at Lake Henrietta every other day.

“One lap is 1.2 miles. So if you have a problem with a track where you have to run 4 laps to get a mile in, this helps you with the boredom,” Gavin said.

He says he also brings his family to the spot.

“Sometimes I bring my daughters out here, and just walk around, check it out. We like the views and the flowers that usually come up,” Gavin said.

He’s hoping the area will stay pristine for years to come.

“I just really want to keep this clean. And just keep this whole site beautiful,” Gavin said.

The funding will be used to purchase new trash racks to capture more debris.

“It’s the last kidney that flows over to Lake Munson. And as it goes into Lake Munson, we wanted to make sure that the deposits of water are ultimately sanitized,” Leon County Commission Chair Bill Proctor explained.

He says it’s a long-term solution, improving water quality for all.

“We want to make sure that our tadpoles are happy, that our ducks, baby ducks- quack quack- are doing good. Our squirrels, our rabbits,” Proctor said.

As part of the funding package, Leon County will also receive $1 million to restore the Concord school house in the Miccosukee community.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.