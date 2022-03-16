Advertisement

85-year-old Thomas County man scammed out of $31K, deputies warn public

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is now warning people to educate their elderly family members in an effort to prevent them from also being victimized.
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An 85-year-old man in Thomas County is out $31,000 after falling victim to an online scam.

The sheriff’s office is now warning people to educate their elderly family members in an effort to prevent them from also being victimized.

Captain Steve Jones with TCSO says scams happen all too often in the community, and although the scammers have different approaches, they seem to prey on the same group of people.

“Talk to your parents,” he said. “Talk to them about people calling them on the phone, mail. Be cautious of what comes in the mail and what they’re asking you for. If they’re asking you for any banking information, any routing information, any account numbers — red flag, red flag.”

Captain Jones said having these conversations with your senior parents or grandparents could save them a lot of time and money. He also said there are a number of things to keep in mind that could help save you from being scammed.

Emails claiming you’ve been charged should be followed up with a phone call to your bank. Capt. Jones said to make sure to use the regular number that you’d normally use to call your bank, or otherwise go in person. Officials shared that law enforcement would never call you over the phone and ask for any form of payment to cancel a warrant or avoid jail time.

Grammatical errors in emails and strange callers with broken English are also red flags. Scammers may also ask you to purchase gift cards for them.

If you find yourself on the phone with a scammer, you are advised not to share any personal information, like your bank account number. Instead, officials say hang up and contact the police.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man detained in Mall parking lot in connection to a pursuit in Tallahassee
Missing woman’s car involved in pursuit that ends at Tallahassee mall
The operation began on March 8 and lasted for six days. Included in the arrests were four child...
Disney employees and former judge among 108 arrested in human trafficking sting
Two teens have been arrested in connection to a drive by shooting from Tuesday night.
Two teens in custody after drive by shooting
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Housing prices are skyrocketing across the United States; many communities are currently...
‘Cash is king’ Tallahassee housing market strongly tilts toward sellers

Latest News

The highest threat of severe weather will be in Southwest Georgia Friday afternoon and early...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Update - Friday, March 18
FILE PHOTO: NFF Chris Schenkel award recipient and Florida State broadcaster, Gene...
Gene Deckerhoff stepping away as Voice of the Seminoles
Two fake GoFundMe pages were made in hopes of raising funds for FHP Trooper injured in a crash.
State Attorney General warns Floridians of new “hero” scam
Priest with local ties marries Ukrainian couple as Russian invasion continues on
Priest with local ties marries Ukrainian couple as Russian invasion continues on
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at the Circle K near the...
‘We heard screeching tires... and then the shooting started’: 911 calls shed new light on Bradfordville road rage shooting