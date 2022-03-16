Close the Sky’: Ukraine President Zelenskyy delivers emotional plea to Congress

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -President Biden called Zelenskyy’s speech ‘convincing’ and for local Ukrainians watching, the message hit especially close to home.

Three weeks later the sounds of missiles, sirens, and screams were still heard by millions in Ukraine

“The only logical step is to stop airstrikes. There is no other way to proceed. No other way to protect civilians,” said Ukrainian resident Anastasiia Vlasenko.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskenyy called on Congress to act.

“We are asking for a reply, for an answer, to this terror from the whole world. Is this a lot to ask for? To create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people. Is this too much to ask,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukrainian resident, living in Tallahassee Illia Strikhar said he agreed the only way to end the war would be to close the sky.

“We just cannot win the war without this kind of support without airplanes, without air defense systems,” said Ukrainian resident Illia Strikhar said.

Anastasiia Vlasenko was one of thousands to lose contact with her mother and father who are trying to evacuate Kyiv.

“Recently they also lost cell phone connection so unfortunately, I’m unable to contact them. I keep up with them through my sister who is currently in Western Ukraine. She has cellphone and internet connection,” Vlasenko said.

Vlasenko said without action she fears other nations will feel the same impacts.

“They will just proceed and invade other countries,” Vlasenko said.

Vlasenko said that she would like to see some other things be done to help protect Ukrainian evacuees like allowing them to come to the United States visa free for now.

