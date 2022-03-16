Advertisement

6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas

Multiple fatalities were reported in a Thursday night crash near Andrews, Texas. (Source: KOSA/CNN)
By Mary Kate Hamilton, CBS7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA/Gray News) - Nine people were killed, including six University of the Southwest students and the golf coach, in a crash in Texas involving the team’s van, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Wednesday.

Two other students were in critical condition and airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas.

The Ford Transit van carrying the men’s and women’s golf team collided with a Dodge 2500 truck. Public safety officials said the truck was traveling southbound when it moved into the oncoming lane for an unknown reason and collided head-on with the van, KOSA reported.

Authorities said there were fatalities in both vehicles.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has not released the names of the victims.

A fatal crash in Andrews, Texas, involved The University of the Southwest golf team van and a...
A fatal crash in Andrews, Texas, involved The University of the Southwest golf team van and a Dodge 2500 truck. (Source: KOSA)

The Texas Highway District Crash Team is investigating the accident.

University of the Southwest is a private Christian university in Hobbs, New Mexico. The university said on Twitter that it was working to notify family members, and counseling would be available on campus.

The teams was returning from a tournament Tuesday at Midland College in Texas.

Copyright 2022 KOSA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Jackson County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Traffic stop for incorrect license plate leads to multiple charges
An investigation is underway in the death of 19-year-old Jordan Benage, who died after he...
‘He was the light of my life’ Family speaks after 19-year-old dies from bus lift injuries
FILE PHOTO: The scene from the shooting at a Hot Yoga studio in Tallahassee.
U.S. Secret Service releases case study of Hot Yoga Tallahassee shooting
TPD is investigating several weekend shootings, including an incident at an apartment complex...
Family, friends mourn as TPD continues to investigate shooting that killed teen
Generic Car Crash Graphic
87-year-old woman dies, seriously injures 3 people after driving wrong way on US 19

Latest News

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy addresses United States Congress. (Source: POOL, HOUSE RECORDING...
Zelenskyy tells US Congress, ‘We need you right now’
The quake shook large parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, where buildings shook violently.
7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan, tsunami alert issued
A 7.3 magnitude earthquake off coast of Japan shakes the capital Tokyo. (Source: CNN)
RAW: 7.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Tokyo
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls invasion of his country 'dark time for Europe.'
Zelenskyy calls on Congress to do more
Multiple guns stolen from Roberts Ave. home, shots fired at victim