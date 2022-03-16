Leon County receives state funding for watershed restoration near Fred George Greenway.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The budget passed by Florida legislators on Monday includes funding for multiple Leon County and Tallahassee projects.

The budget is still subject to line-item vetoes by Governor Ron DeSantis. In total, the budget is $112.1 billion.

The largest allocation for Leon County was $400,000 for wetland restoration around the Fred George Greenway.

County Commission Chair Bill Proctor says the County has been working toward the funding for years.

Proctor says the funding will be used on a specific five-acre parcel, which will help restore the natural habitat. The County will install a trash rack to stop debris from going into the sink.

Proctor says it’s a major step toward restoring and regenerating wetlands in the area.

“It’s going to mean a whole lot to the beavers. It’s going to mean a whole lot to the tadpoles. It’s going to mean a whole lot to the rabbits, and squirrels, and other creatures in that area. So this is big news today,” Proctor said. “And tell all those creatures over there, that the Board of County Commissioners says- ‘Good luck!’”

Proctor says the positive effects of the project will be felt as far south as Wakulla Springs.

Other local funding requests include $500,000 for the City of Tallahassee’s TEMPO program and $250,000 for the Leon County Sheriff’s Office’s Behavioral Health and Occupational Wellness Program.

