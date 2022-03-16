Advertisement

Live Oak woman died in a fatal car crash in Hamilton County

GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 67-year-old woman died Tuesday afternoon in a car crash after failing to stop at a stop sign.

On March 15, the woman, 67, was driving west on County Road 146 approaching the intersection with County Road 141 around 3:00 p.m., according to the press release.

Florida Highway Patrol said another 60-year-old man was driving north on CR 141 approaching the intersection with CR 146.

The woman failed to stop at the posted stop sign and drove into the intersection in front of the man’s car causing the front of his car to crash with the left side of her car, FHP said.

The 67-year-old woman of Live Oak was pronounced dead on the scene and the man was taken to Lake City Medical Center with minor injuries, according to FHP.

