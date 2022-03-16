Advertisement

Madison residents react to the temporary closures of local businesses, including Winn Dixie

The Winn Dixie in Madison works to rebuild in order to reopen for the community.
The Winn Dixie in Madison works to rebuild in order to reopen for the community.(Brandon Spencer, WCTV)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We’re learning more how a fire at the Madison Square Plaza is impacting the businesses there and overall community.

The Madison residents say these businesses mean so much to to their community.

As of Tuesday, the Madison Winn Dixie was closed for two days, leaving residents wondering where they’ll get their groceries from next.

“It’s a big void, a big hole in the community without this particularly store,” said Madison resident James Williams.

In Madison, many say this Winn Dixie is the go to grocery store they use.

“I’ve been using this store for probably 40 something years and I actually worked for the company for about almost 30 years so it’s like a void community without it,” explained Williams.

Shoppers like the Harpers says this Winn Dixie is one of the closest stores within 15 miles of their home.

“It was inconvenient to get out of the car in the rain and go up there and find out the store was closed but it’s not tragic,” shared frequent shopper Wendy Harper. “It will probably be more inconvenient for people who depend on this store more than we do.”

The store closing Monday after the Madison Fire Department says experts evaluated the damage.

“The structural engineer showed up Monday along with the building officials from Madison and they inspected the wall and they saw there was severe damage there and that they needed the close the store now,” broke down Madison Fire Department Chief Bruce Jordan.

This community hoping not only Winn Dixie but the other three small businesses impacted by the fire can quickly fix their damage and reopen.

“It is sad and it’s detrimental to the community,” said Harper. “It’s horrible that any of the stores lost any property or their goods and their business.”

The good news is that Winn Dixie is setting up a temporary pharmacy to still serve their customers and prevent them from having to drive to the next closest Winn Dixie pharmacy, 27 miles away in Monticello.

Winn Dixie plans to open up that mobile pharmacy as soon as Wednesday and hopes to reopen the store by Friday or early next week.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Jackson County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Traffic stop for incorrect license plate leads to multiple charges
An investigation is underway in the death of 19-year-old Jordan Benage, who died after he...
‘He was the light of my life’ Family speaks after 19-year-old dies from bus lift injuries
TPD is investigating several weekend shootings, including an incident at an apartment complex...
Family, friends mourn as TPD continues to investigate shooting that killed teen
FILE PHOTO: The scene from the shooting at a Hot Yoga studio in Tallahassee.
U.S. Secret Service releases case study of Hot Yoga Tallahassee shooting
Generic Car Crash Graphic
87-year-old woman dies, seriously injures 3 people after driving wrong way on US 19

Latest News

Albany Police Department
Two shot in Tuesday shooting, APD investigating
Second Harvest of the Big Bend receives $1 million in state funding
Second Harvest of the Big Bend receives $1 million in state funding
Leon County receives state funding for watershed restoration near Fred George Greenway
Leon County receives state funding for watershed restoration near Fred George Greenway
Leon County receives funding for watershed restoration near Fred George Greenway
Leon County receives state funding for Fred George basin watershed restoration