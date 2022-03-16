Madison residents react to the temporary closures of local businesses, including Winn Dixie

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We’re learning more how a fire at the Madison Square Plaza is impacting the businesses there and overall community.

The Madison residents say these businesses mean so much to to their community.

As of Tuesday, the Madison Winn Dixie was closed for two days, leaving residents wondering where they’ll get their groceries from next.

“It’s a big void, a big hole in the community without this particularly store,” said Madison resident James Williams.

In Madison, many say this Winn Dixie is the go to grocery store they use.

“I’ve been using this store for probably 40 something years and I actually worked for the company for about almost 30 years so it’s like a void community without it,” explained Williams.

Shoppers like the Harpers says this Winn Dixie is one of the closest stores within 15 miles of their home.

“It was inconvenient to get out of the car in the rain and go up there and find out the store was closed but it’s not tragic,” shared frequent shopper Wendy Harper. “It will probably be more inconvenient for people who depend on this store more than we do.”

The store closing Monday after the Madison Fire Department says experts evaluated the damage.

“The structural engineer showed up Monday along with the building officials from Madison and they inspected the wall and they saw there was severe damage there and that they needed the close the store now,” broke down Madison Fire Department Chief Bruce Jordan.

This community hoping not only Winn Dixie but the other three small businesses impacted by the fire can quickly fix their damage and reopen.

“It is sad and it’s detrimental to the community,” said Harper. “It’s horrible that any of the stores lost any property or their goods and their business.”

The good news is that Winn Dixie is setting up a temporary pharmacy to still serve their customers and prevent them from having to drive to the next closest Winn Dixie pharmacy, 27 miles away in Monticello.

Winn Dixie plans to open up that mobile pharmacy as soon as Wednesday and hopes to reopen the store by Friday or early next week.

