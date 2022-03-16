Missing woman’s car involved in pursuit that ends at Tallahassee mall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A vehicle belonging to a Tallahassee woman that was recently reported missing was found after a short pursuit that ended at the Governor’s Square Mall in Tallahassee on Wednesday.

The Tallahassee Police Department issued a missing person alert for Erin Christensen, 27, on March 10. The flyer stated she may be driving a silver Toyota sedan and was in the company of Dino Gaines.

Missing person was found. (TPD)

On March 16, the vehicle, which had been the center of a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) Alert, was spotted on North Monroe St. near Interstate 10, said Cpt. Ryan Martina of the Florida Highway Patrol.

Martina said the vehicle was later located on Appalachee Parkway, but when FHP engaged the vehicle the driver fled into the back parking lot of the Governor’s Square mall.

“He drove the wrong way pulling into the mall parking lot,” said Martina. “Based on the driving pattern, the Trooper decided to perform a Precision Immobilization Technique.”

The PIT maneuver reportedly caused the Toyota to become immobilized. The Driver, later identified as Gaines, was taken into custody, and a female passenger, who was not Christensen, was taken to the hospital, Martina said. The passenger’s condition was not immediately available Wednesday night. The Trooper that conducted the PIT maneuver was unharmed, but the cruiser was towed from the scene.

Man detained in Mall parking lot in connection to a pursuit in Tallahassee (WCTV)

Gaines now faces a slew of felony charges, including fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, Martina added.

TPD stepped in to assist the investigation into Christensen’s whereabouts. As a result of a multi-agency effort that also included the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, she was found a short time later safe and unharmed.

FHP said the investigation is still ongoing.

Tune in to the Eyewitness News at 11 p.m. for more on the incident.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.