Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Keith St. shooting

By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Wednesday morning on Keith Street.

TPD says it is investigating this as an attempted homicide. Patrol officers responded after shots were fired into a home on the 1900 block of Keith St. around 4 a.m., the incident report states.

Officers found a man with life-threatening injuries inside the home, as well as multiple shell casings in the road. TPD says the house was hit with bullets multiple times.

No other injuries were reported in this shooting. TPD says this is an open and active investigation.

The department did not provide any suspect information with its incident report.

