Multiple guns stolen from Roberts Ave. home, shots fired at victim

(WCAX)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a homeowner was shot at after burglars stole several guns from his Roberts Avenue home Wednesday night.

According to police, the victim was coming back home around 9:30 p.m. as the suspects were leaving his house, which is located on the 3500 block of Roberts Ave. The victim told police multiple guns were stolen from the residence.

He also told officers the suspects fired several shots at him as they ran away from the area.

“No one was injured and there was no property damage from the shooting,” the incident report says.

TPD says the suspects are not known at this time, and this is an open and active investigation. The department is treating this case as an armed burglary and aggravated assault.

