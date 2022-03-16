Second Harvest of the Big Bend receives $1 million in state funding.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In the latest budget, the Florida Legislature has allocated $1 million to Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

Second Harvest serves eleven counties in North Florida, hosting an average of 364 food distributions each month.

Monique Van Pelt, the Executive Director and CEO of Second Harvest says the funding will be used in multiple ways, including providing fresh food to neighborhoods and reaching people who may not have been served in the past.

“What we’ve found since the pandemic started and we’re coming out on the other end is realizing how many more neighborhoods are receptive to us being there, they’ve asked us to come,” Van Pelt said. “And sometimes there’s limitations on what we can actually bring them or how we are able to actually reach them.”

Van Pelt says the new money will go a long way.

“It’s going to allow us to expand our fleet, purchase some additional trucks to reach neighborhoods that often get left behind,” Van Pelt said.

In addition to reaching more people, Second Harvest will have a different kind of food to provide.

State Representative Allison Tant, representing Florida House District 9, says the funding is a win-win.

“We’re going to be able to create our own garden out at the Second Harvest site, where there’s extra land that they already own. We’re going to be able to do some massive gardening there, hydroponic, and teaching,” Rep. Tant said.

The funding will also allow Second Harvest to continue its work with groups in the community.

“We are going to be able to put refrigeration units into some of our community partners, which will be church groups and civic organizations and community centers,” Tant said.

