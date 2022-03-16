Advertisement

Tallahassee police report 53 unlocked car burglaries in March

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it has responded to 53 unlocked car burglaries so far in March 2022, and 10 guns were stolen in those cases.

The department is calling this a “significant increase” in this type of crime for our area.

TPD says it frequently receives reports of suspects pulling on car door handles in parking lots to see if they are unlocked. Those suspects will then look for valuable items in those unlocked cars.

“This is a crime of opportunity that allows individuals looking to commit a crime the chance to do so, and even become armed in the process,” TPD said on Facebook. “We must do better as a community to prevent this.”

TPD emphasized in the post that people need to remember to lock their vehicles and make sure they don’t leave anything valuable, especially guns, inside.

“Please do your part in preventing these opportunistic crimes and practicing responsible gun ownership,” TPD says.

In the past two weeks, the Tallahassee Police Department has seen a significant increase in the number of auto...

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

