Two shot in Tuesday shooting, APD investigating

Albany Police Department
Albany Police Department(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is currently investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night, according to dispatch.

Around 6:45 p.m., police responded to the 1500 block of Argonne Drive. APD said a 15-year-old and a 22-year-old were shot multiple times. The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital while the 22-year-old arrived at the hospital in his own vehicle.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

The 15-year-old was reported stable and the 22-year-old’s condition is unknown, according to APD.

If anyone has any credible information on the other suspects, they can call Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or contact an investigator at (229) 431-2100.

