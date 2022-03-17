Advertisement

Car on fire causing traffic on I-10 in Gadsden Co.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a car fire on I-10 in Gadsden County Thursday afternoon.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a car fire on I-10 in Gadsden County Thursday afternoon. FHP sent out a text alert a little before 2 p.m. saying all eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed in Gadsden County. Troopers are telling drivers to avoid the area.

A Florida 511 traffic camera in the area of I-10 east mile marker 173 showed traffic moving slowly past the location of the car fire. FHP responded to the scene around 1:45 p.m.

It’s unclear at this point if anyone was injured in this fire or what caused it.

