Advertisement

Disney employees and former judge among 108 arrested in human trafficking sting

The operation began on March 8 and lasted for six days. Included in the arrests were four child...
The operation began on March 8 and lasted for six days. Included in the arrests were four child predators, the Polk County Sheriff said.(WTSP/CBS NEWSPATH)
By WTSP and CBS Newspath
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Police in Florida arrested over 100 people, including four Disney employees, as part of a nearly weeklong human trafficking sting operation.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 108 suspects as part of its “Operation March Sadness 2″ undercover human trafficking investigation which began March 8.

Detectives with the department said they identified prostitutes who posted online advertisements as well as the “johns” who responded to the ads. Authorities said they were intending to identify and free any victims who were being forced into prostitution and anyone participating in the trafficking of the victims.

The detectives also said they identified and investigated adults who engaged in online communications with people they believed were children, with the intent to commit sexual acts with them. The sheriff’s office said four men were arrested as a result.

The undercover detectives arranged to meet up with the suspects, who were arrested when they arrived at the location, the sheriff’s office said. Anti-trafficking organization members were also on-site to speak with the prostitutes and determine if any were human trafficking victims.

The oldest person authorities said they arrested was 67-year-old Derek Collins. The youngest was a 17-year-old male, who was not identified for being a minor. Both were arrested for soliciting a prostitute, police said.

The department was assisted by a number of other police departments in the region, as well as members from the Florida Department of Children and Families, and three anti-human trafficking organizations.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man detained in Mall parking lot in connection to a pursuit in Tallahassee
Missing woman’s car involved in pursuit that ends at Tallahassee mall
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Keith St. shooting
The Winn Dixie in Madison works to rebuild in order to reopen for the community.
Madison residents react to the temporary closures of local businesses, including Winn-Dixie
Multiple guns stolen from Roberts Ave. home, shots fired at victim
Two teens have been arrested in connection to a drive by shooting from Tuesday night.
Two teens in custody after drive by shooting

Latest News

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a car fire on I-10 in Gadsden County Thursday afternoon.
Car on fire causing traffic on I-10 in Gadsden Co.
FILE - In this April 3, 2021 file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to a question during a...
Georgia Senate approves bill suspending gas tax, Gov. Kemp ready to sign
Mack is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm...
Marianna Police Department makes arrest in Three Rivers Apartments shooting
Man detained in Mall parking lot in connection to a pursuit in Tallahassee
Missing woman’s car involved in pursuit that ends at Tallahassee mall