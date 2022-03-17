Advertisement

Georgia Senate approves bill suspending gas tax, Gov. Kemp ready to sign

FILE - In this April 3, 2021 file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to a question during a...
FILE - In this April 3, 2021 file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to a question during a news conference at the State Capitol in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp says he’ll quickly sign a bill suspending Georgia’s fuel tax through May.

The state Senate voted 55-0 on Thursday to give final approval to the measure.

Lawmakers sent House Bill 304 flying through the General Assembly in nine days after the Republican Kemp first proposed the measure on March 9.

Georgia’s gasoline price includes a federal tax of 18.4 cents per gallon and a state tax of 29.1 cents per gallon.

It could take some time for consumers to see relief, because gas stations now are selling fuel they were taxed on.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man detained in Mall parking lot in connection to a pursuit in Tallahassee
Missing woman’s car involved in pursuit that ends at Tallahassee mall
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Keith St. shooting
The Winn Dixie in Madison works to rebuild in order to reopen for the community.
Madison residents react to the temporary closures of local businesses, including Winn-Dixie
Multiple guns stolen from Roberts Ave. home, shots fired at victim
Two teens have been arrested in connection to a drive by shooting from Tuesday night.
Two teens in custody after drive by shooting

Latest News

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a car fire on I-10 in Gadsden County Thursday afternoon.
Car on fire causing traffic on I-10 in Gadsden Co.
Mack is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm...
Marianna Police Department makes arrest in Three Rivers Apartments shooting
The operation began on March 8 and lasted for six days. Included in the arrests were four child...
Disney employees and former judge among 108 arrested in human trafficking sting
Man detained in Mall parking lot in connection to a pursuit in Tallahassee
Missing woman’s car involved in pursuit that ends at Tallahassee mall