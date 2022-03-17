Advertisement

Biden’s St. Patrick’s Day scrambled by Irish PM’s COVID case

President Joe Biden speaks at the Ireland Funds 30th National Gala at the National Building...
President Joe Biden speaks at the Ireland Funds 30th National Gala at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C. Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin learned he had tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday evening while attending an event with U.S. leaders.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By ZEKE MILLER and COLLEEN LONG
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day were scrambled Thursday after Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin tested positive for COVID-19.

Biden was supposed to host Martin for a day of festivities, but those events have been reimagined as the Irish leader isolates at Blair House across the street from the White House. The two leaders will hold a virtual bilateral meeting and Martin will sit out the annual “Friends of Ireland Luncheon” at the Capitol that Biden will attend. Biden will go ahead with a White House reception planned for Thursday evening, but Martin will not attend.

Martin learned he had tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday evening while attending an event with Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but the White House said the president was not considered a close-contact of Martin — also referred to as Ireland’s taoiseach.

This year marks the Irish-American Biden’s second St. Patrick’s Day in office, but his first with substantial in-person events after last year’s celebrations were suspended by the pandemic.

The updates come as the United States enters its third year of the coronavirus pandemic. (CNN, CBS, KSBY, STANFORD MEDICINE, TWITTER @BARACKOBAMA)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man detained in Mall parking lot in connection to a pursuit in Tallahassee
Missing woman’s car involved in pursuit that ends at Tallahassee mall
The Winn Dixie in Madison works to rebuild in order to reopen for the community.
Madison residents react to the temporary closures of local businesses, including Winn-Dixie
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Keith St. shooting
Multiple guns stolen from Roberts Ave. home, shots fired at victim
Florida legislature excludes LCS and 11 other districts from $200 million in state funding
‘It’s ludicrous’: Florida legislature excludes LCS and 11 other districts from $200 million in state funding

Latest News

Man detained in Mall parking lot in connection to a pursuit in Tallahassee
Missing woman’s car involved in pursuit that ends at Tallahassee mall
Steven Alexander Smith is held on a total of $3 million bond.
2 doctors killed in dental office shooting in Texas
A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.
Report: Russian court extends Brittney Griner’s arrest until May 19
A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Rescuers search for survivors in smashed Mariupol theater