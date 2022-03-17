Leon County to receive $1 million in federal funding for restoration of historic school in Miccosukee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One million dollars in federal funding is earmarked for the restoration of the old Concord School building in Miccosukee, in northeast Leon County.

The funding was announced by US Congressman Al Lawson, who represents the area.

In addition to the $1 million of federal funds, Leon County will contribute $850,000 to restore the historic site.

The building, located in the County’s Miccosukee Park, is currently home to the Boys and Girls Club.

As Leon County approaches its bicentennial in 2024, County Commission Chair Bill Proctor says it’s especially important to remember history and connect older generations with younger ones.

“Nothing does that as well for that community as to have an old school made anew, and made a new important, not only symbol, but a functional unit of the community where the life force can thrive,” Commissioner Proctor said.

According to the City of Tallahassee’s placemaking documents for the Miccosukee Community, the Concord School and the Miccosukee Schools were consolidated in the 1960s, but the building is in need of serious repair.

As part of the federal funding, Leon County is also getting $1.6 million for the stormwater facility at Lake Henrietta.

