Advertisement

Marianna Police Department makes arrest in Three Rivers Apartments shooting

Mack is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm...
Mack is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.(Marianna Police Department)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Marianna Police Department says it has made an arrest in connection to a Monday shooting at the Three Rivers Apartments complex.

According to MPD, officers were sent to the complex at 3070 Carters Mill Rd. around 7:30 p.m. on March 15. Officers found a victim suffering from a minor gunshot wound. Jackson County Fire and Rescue took them to a hospital in the area, the press release says.

MPD says investigators were able to identify the suspect as Ladarius Mack. Officers found Mack quickly and questioned him about the shooting, leading to his arrest.

Mack is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail, where he will be held until his first court appearance.

MPD says this case is still under investigation. If you have any information for police, reach out to MPD at 850-526-3125. If you want to stay anonymous with your tip, reach out to Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man detained in Mall parking lot in connection to a pursuit in Tallahassee
Missing woman’s car involved in pursuit that ends at Tallahassee mall
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Keith St. shooting
The Winn Dixie in Madison works to rebuild in order to reopen for the community.
Madison residents react to the temporary closures of local businesses, including Winn-Dixie
Multiple guns stolen from Roberts Ave. home, shots fired at victim
Two teens have been arrested in connection to a drive by shooting from Tuesday night.
Two teens in custody after drive by shooting

Latest News

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a car fire on I-10 in Gadsden County Thursday afternoon.
Car on fire causing traffic on I-10 in Gadsden Co.
FILE - In this April 3, 2021 file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to a question during a...
Georgia Senate approves bill suspending gas tax, Gov. Kemp ready to sign
The operation began on March 8 and lasted for six days. Included in the arrests were four child...
Disney employees and former judge among 108 arrested in human trafficking sting
Man detained in Mall parking lot in connection to a pursuit in Tallahassee
Missing woman’s car involved in pursuit that ends at Tallahassee mall