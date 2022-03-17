Marianna Police Department makes arrest in Three Rivers Apartments shooting

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Marianna Police Department says it has made an arrest in connection to a Monday shooting at the Three Rivers Apartments complex.

According to MPD, officers were sent to the complex at 3070 Carters Mill Rd. around 7:30 p.m. on March 15. Officers found a victim suffering from a minor gunshot wound. Jackson County Fire and Rescue took them to a hospital in the area, the press release says.

MPD says investigators were able to identify the suspect as Ladarius Mack. Officers found Mack quickly and questioned him about the shooting, leading to his arrest.

Mack is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail, where he will be held until his first court appearance.

MPD says this case is still under investigation. If you have any information for police, reach out to MPD at 850-526-3125. If you want to stay anonymous with your tip, reach out to Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.

