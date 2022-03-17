Two teens in custody after drive by shooting

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Two teens have been arrested in connection to a drive by shooting from Tuesday night.

The Thomas county sheriff’s office said there were five people inside a mobile home when the shooting occurred including three small children. Captain Tim Watkins with TCSO explained that around 10:15pm, a white mini-van let off several rounds of gunfire into a home, and some of those bullets even hitting a second home behind it.

“We gave a bolo, a “Be on the look out” for the vehicle. Colquitt County was actually able to make contact with that vehicle later, they had a small pursuit and got two of the people in the vehicle into custody. The driver ran, and was not able to be captured,” said Capt. Watkins.

The two suspects arrested included a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old. Officials have not released any information regarding what led up to the shooting but Capt. Watkins says they’re focusing on finding that third suspect, and figuring out how the teens got the guns to begin with.

“We have a search warrant on that vehicle today. There’s one firearm that was visible. We’re hoping to recover a second firearm. And our question is where did those kids get those firearms from? We know that they couldn’t legally obtain them- so that’s some of the things that we want to get answered,” he said.

Luckily no one was hurt during the shooting, however, if convicted the suspects could be facing up to 20-years for each person that was inside both of the mobile homes during the incident.

