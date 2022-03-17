Advertisement

Two teens in custody after drive by shooting

Two teens have been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting on Tuesday night.
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Two teens have been arrested in connection to a drive by shooting from Tuesday night.

The Thomas county sheriff’s office said there were five people inside a mobile home when the shooting occurred including three small children. Captain Tim Watkins with TCSO explained that around 10:15pm, a white mini-van let off several rounds of gunfire into a home, and some of those bullets even hitting a second home behind it.

“We gave a bolo, a “Be on the look out” for the vehicle. Colquitt County was actually able to make contact with that vehicle later, they had a small pursuit and got two of the people in the vehicle into custody. The driver ran, and was not able to be captured,” said Capt. Watkins.

The two suspects arrested included a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old. Officials have not released any information regarding what led up to the shooting but Capt. Watkins says they’re focusing on finding that third suspect, and figuring out how the teens got the guns to begin with.

“We have a search warrant on that vehicle today. There’s one firearm that was visible. We’re hoping to recover a second firearm. And our question is where did those kids get those firearms from? We know that they couldn’t legally obtain them- so that’s some of the things that we want to get answered,” he said.

Luckily no one was hurt during the shooting, however, if convicted the suspects could be facing up to 20-years for each person that was inside both of the mobile homes during the incident.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Winn Dixie in Madison works to rebuild in order to reopen for the community.
Madison residents react to the temporary closures of local businesses, including Winn-Dixie
Multiple guns stolen from Roberts Ave. home, shots fired at victim
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Keith St. shooting
Florida legislature excludes LCS and 11 other districts from $200 million in state funding
‘It’s ludicrous’: Florida legislature excludes LCS and 11 other districts from $200 million in state funding
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Live Oak woman died in a fatal car crash in Hamilton County

Latest News

Leon County to receive $1 million in federal funding for restoration of historic school in...
Leon County to receive $1 million in federal funding for restoration of historic school in Miccosukee
Leon County projects funding historical school building
Man detained in Mall parking lot in connection to a pursuit in Tallahassee
Missing woman’s car involved in pursuit that ends at Tallahassee mall
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskenyy called on congress to act.
Close the Sky’: Ukraine President Zelenskyy delivers emotional plea to Congress