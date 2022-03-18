Family, Friends Remember 10-year Anniversary St. Patrick’s Day Tragedy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A walk to remember.

10-years ago Thursday, Shakelia Vickers, her 9-year old son Vincent and his friend 9-year old Tyler Biggins lost their lives because of an impaired driver.

Year after year, their family and friends are working to keep their memories alive.

For most, St. Patrick’s Day is a day spent wearing green and to have fun but for others, it’s a sad reminder of what they lost.

From Lake Ella to Tennessee Street, just over a dozen people walked Thursday night to honor family taken from them on march 17, 2012.

Each year on this day they come together to make sure a loss like this doesn’t happen again.

“I didn’t lose my daughter or grandson for no reason. I’m going to keep their memory alive and keep it in everybody’s mind what happened to them I hope that doesn’t happen to someone else,” explained mother and grandmother Dianne Daniels. “I would hate for a mother to go through what I had to go through for 10 years.”

Following their deaths, the family started the Keila and Vincent Foundation to create scholarships for students to accomplish what their grandson couldn’t.

“He had all kinds of ideas and things he wanted to do when he went to college,” shared Daniels. “He wanted to go to FSU and he wanted to play basketball so we look at this as a way to show that he wasn’t able to do it but someone else can have their children be able to go to school.”

The group made the mile march from Lake Ella to Tennessee to raise awareness for their cause.

“That means it is a great opportunity for people to see that there is something going on this March 17th and that is not just St. Patrick’s Day but there are other issues going on in the community as well,” said International Masons Order of the Eastern Star’s Lynda Brimm-Forbes.

Brimm-Forbes and others wanted to show the family they will always have their backs.

“We love them, we support them and even after 10 years the tears are still flowing,” exclaimed Brimm-Forbes. “We want to let them know that although their loved ones are gone we will always be here for them.”

Daniels says she’ll continue to share their story until she can’t anymore.

“Yes, we are going to continue to talk about it because it’s not that we’re just trying to keep everybody to remember this tragedy but the fact that we want to remember how important it is because they lost their lives and they could still be here,” said Daniels.

At the end of the walk, a woman walked up to the family and offered them a donation because she felt compelled to help their cause. A donation Daniels says gives her hope to keep fighting.

If you’d like to learn how you can donate to the Keila and Vincent Foundation you can do so by visiting their website here.

