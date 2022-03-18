Advertisement

LIVE BLOG: Florida State Women’s Basketball takes on Missouri State in NCAA Women’s Tournament First Four

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament’s inaugural First Four featuring the 11-seeded Florida State...
NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament’s inaugural First Four featuring the 11-seeded Florida State Seminoles taking on fellow 11 seed Missouri State. The winner advances to play 6-seeded Ohio State on Saturday.(Ryan Kelly/WCTV Sports)
By Dominic Miranda and Ryan Kelly
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Baton Rouge, LA. (WCTV) - Hey everybody! WCTV Sports’ Dominic Miranda and Ryan Kelly here at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on the campus of LSU. It’s the site for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament’s inaugural First Four featuring the 11-seeded Florida State Seminoles taking on fellow 11 seed Missouri State. The winner advances to play 6-seeded Ohio State on Saturday. Live updates below:

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

END 1Q: Florida State 11, Missouri St. 18

Rough opening frame for the ‘Noles. Sara Bejedi gets a runner to drop at the buzzer to pull within 7. Far from insurmountable. But FSU is going to have to shoot better. 3-13 from the floor plus 4 turnovers.

4:47 | 1Q: Florida State 1, Missouri St. 10

The Lady Bears defense has FSU all out of sorts on the offensive end. 0-7 from the floor for the ‘Noles and 3 turnovers in the early going.

7:48 | 1Q: Florida St. 0, Missouri St. 7

FSU off to a slow start. 0-4 from the field, 0-2 from 3. Missouri St. conversely 3-4 from the field, 1-1 from 3. Coach Sue calls a timeout to settle her team down.

